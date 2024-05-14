Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 18 out of 18 attack drones overnight

On the night of May 14, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with 18 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from Cape Chauda in Crimea and one Iskander-M ballistic missile also from occupied Crimea.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk.

Defense forces of Ukraine shot down all 18 Russian drones within Kyiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

Fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units repelled the Russian strike.