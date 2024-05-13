Germany will hand over the new IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine in May

Germany will hand over the IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine in May.

This was announced by the German Ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Jaeger, in an interview with TV presenter Marichka Padalko.

"There are already some [IRIS-T] systems here, and now, in May, another system will arrive. In addition, we promised Ukraine that this year, next year and in 2026 we will supply new such systems," the diplomat said.

According to him, Germany is working on expanding the Ukrainian air defense system and protecting the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The ambassador noted that at the same time, Ukraine will receive the third Patriot air defense system from Germany.