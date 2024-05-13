The Russians shelled Kherson region and Kharkiv region. There are victims

On the afternoon of May 13, Russian troops shelled the village of Kizomys of the Bilozer community in the Kherson region. One of the blows hit a residential building, killing two people.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson regional military administration, announced this.

A fire broke out in the house due to shelling. Rescuers found the bodies of a man born in 1955 and a woman born in 1962 there.

The Russians also dropped guided aerial bombs on the border town of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region, and also shelled the city with artillery. The local prosecutorʼs office reported that now it is known about five wounded people — four civilian men and one woman.

DeepState / Telegram

According to DeepState, on May 12, the enemy occupied the villages of Morokhovets, Oliynikove, and Zelene, in the Kharkiv region, and continues to move towards the village of Lyptsi. Active fighting continues for Lukyantsi, which the enemy has almost completely occupied. The occupiers are also trying to gain a foothold in Hlyboky and are making their way to Vovchansk. The city is under heavy shelling, the evacuation of the civilian population is ongoing.

Also, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Syniegubov reported that Russian troops struck a farm in Korotichy, Kharkiv district. One man died, three were wounded. Information about the victims is being clarified.