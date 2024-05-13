Russia shelled more than 30 cities and villages in Kharkiv region. Seven people were injured in Vovchansk

Over the past day, the Russian army shelled more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinegubov, the head of regional military administration, reports.

In the village of Dvorichna, a 46-year-old woman was wounded during artillery shelling, in Izyum, a woman was injured by the detonation of ammunition, and in Vovchansk, seven people were injured by a series of blows. There were no casualties.

So far, 1,695 local residents have been evacuated from Chuhuyiv district, 2,589 from Kharkiv district, 44 from Bohodukhiv district, and another 1,434 people have been evacuated by volunteers. A total of 5,762 people have been evacuated today.