The entrance of a high-rise building collapsed in Belgorod. One death is known

In Belgorod, Russia, the entrance of a high-rise building collapsed from the tenth to the first floor. Now it is known about at least one dead woman, another 28 people were injured.

This was reported by the governor of the Belgorod region, Vʼyacheslav Gladkov, and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

The reasons for the collapse of the building are unknown. During the incident in Belgorod, an air-raid alarm sounded. Hladkov blames Ukraine for the shelling and claims that a shell allegedly hit the entrance of the house.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the attack by the Armed Forces and that the residential building was damaged by a fragment of one of the downed Tochka-U missiles. The Investigative Committee will investigate the case as a terrorist attack.

According to Russian Telegram channels, at least several people died as a result of the impact on the high-rise building. The roof of the house collapsed on the rescuers during the demolition of the debris. There is still a threat of a collapse of the neighboring entrances of the building — residents are being evacuated there.