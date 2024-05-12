Switzerland won at Eurovision 2024. Ukraine took 3rd place

Switzerland won the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. Ukraine took 3rd place.
The Swiss artist Nemo with the song "The Code" scored 591 points from the jury and the audience in the final of the competition.
Second place goes to the representative of Croatia, Baby Lasagna. He took 547 points.
Representatives of Ukraine Jerry Heil and alyona alyona took 3rd place in the Eurovision-2024 final, having scored 453 points from the audience and the jury.
The table with the results of the voting looked like this:
- The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 was held in Malmö, Sweden. There were supposed to be 26 participants, but the representative from the Netherlands, Joost Klein, was disqualified due to allegations of violent behavior towards a female television crew member after his performance in the semi-finals. His case is handled by the police, and the Dutch broadcaster said that Klein did not touch the operator.
- The competition itself was held with protests by pro-Palestinian activists, who demanded the removal of the participant from Israel against the background of the IDF operation in the Gaza Strip, which began in response to the attack by the Palestinian movement Hamas on October 7, 2023. Police in Malmö had to increase security measures. More than a hundred activists were detained during the actions.
- At the competition itself, there was no open hostility towards the representative of Israel, Eden Golan, but some of the participants openly spoke in support of Palestine. Among them is a representative from Ireland, Vambie Thug.