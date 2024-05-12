Switzerland won at Eurovision 2024. Ukraine took 3rd place

Switzerland won the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. Ukraine took 3rd place.

The Swiss artist Nemo with the song "The Code" scored 591 points from the jury and the audience in the final of the competition.

Second place goes to the representative of Croatia, Baby Lasagna. He took 547 points.

Representatives of Ukraine Jerry Heil and alyona alyona took 3rd place in the Eurovision-2024 final, having scored 453 points from the audience and the jury.

The table with the results of the voting looked like this: