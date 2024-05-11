The head of the Kharkiv garrison says that the enemy was stopped in the “gray zone”. Fighting continues in the north of the region

The defense forces of Ukraine managed to stop the Russian army in the "grey zone" in the north of the Kharkiv region, fighting is going on in a number of border settlements.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv garrison, Brigadier General of Justice Serhii Melnyk.

According to his information, fighting is currently taking place in the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Pylne, Borysivka, Oliynikovo and Ohirtseve. Nine attacks were repelled there during the day.

Melnyk added that the command made decisions that would allow "further strengthening" of the Defense Forces.

The Russians are also trying to attack in the Kupyansk direction. There, the Armed Forces repulsed 13 attacks.

"In both cases, the situation is under control. The Ukrainian military-political command and units on the specified areas of the front are doing everything to ensure that the Russian occupiers fail in their next bloodthirsty intentions," Melnyk concluded.

Soldiers of the "Sharp Kartuza" unit claim that the Russians occupied several villages located almost on the border of Kharkiv region and were difficult to maintain. But the line of defense has not been breached. According to them, now the fighting is much less active than it was yesterday, "the situation is completely stabilized."