Canadian manufacturer of armored vehicles Roshel localizes production in Ukraine

The Canadian manufacturer of armored vehicles Roshel plans to expand the production of armored vehicles on the territory of Ukraine.

This was announced by the companyʼs general director, Roman Shimonov.

"We already have several workshops throughout Ukraine that repair and service our cars. In addition, we are at the final stage of planning the localization of part of our production in Ukraine. Roshel employs more than 200 refugees from Ukraine here in Canada, who have gained a unique experience. Many of them want to return to Ukraine and continue working there," said Shimonov.