Canadian manufacturer of armored vehicles Roshel localizes production in Ukraine

The Canadian manufacturer of armored vehicles Roshel plans to expand the production of armored vehicles on the territory of Ukraine.
This was announced by the companyʼs general director, Roman Shimonov.
"We already have several workshops throughout Ukraine that repair and service our cars. In addition, we are at the final stage of planning the localization of part of our production in Ukraine. Roshel employs more than 200 refugees from Ukraine here in Canada, who have gained a unique experience. Many of them want to return to Ukraine and continue working there," said Shimonov.
- During the Great War with Russia, Roshel already handed over a thousand of its Senator armored cars to Ukraine, and in February of this year it announced that it had reached the level of production of 120 armored cars per month. Senator is mostly used by border guards.
- Senator armored vehicles in the MRAP (enhanced protection against mines and ambushes) version can accommodate up to 10 soldiers, have high cross-country ability and can withstand shelling with bullets of up to 7.62×39 mm caliber at a distance of 30 meters, as well as the detonation of 6 kg of explosives (anti-tank mines). A turret with a machine gun or an automatic grenade launcher can be placed on the roof of the car.