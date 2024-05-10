The anti-corruption court determined the bail of MP Klochka in the case of illegal enrichment

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) imposed a preventive measure in the form of a 12 million hryvnias bail with imposition of obligations on Andrii Klochka, a MP from the "Servants of the People" faction.

This was reported by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP). The agency did not name the person involved, however, according to Babel information, it is about Klochka.

The suspect was charged with the following procedural duties:

to appear at every request to the detective, the prosecutor and the court;

not to leave the city of Kyiv without the permission of the detective, the prosecutor and the court;

notify the detective, the prosecutor and the court about a change of place of residence and place of work;

refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case;

to deposit with the relevant state authority your passport/passports for traveling abroad, other documents giving the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine.

The deposit can be made not later than five days from the day of choosing a preventive measure. The period of validity of the duties assigned to the suspect is until July 10.

According to the investigation, in 2020-2021, the peopleʼs elected official acquired assets with a total value of 25 million hryvnias, although his and his wifeʼs official income and savings during this period did not exceed 14 million hryvnias.

The difference between the value of the purchased property and the funds of the Peopleʼs Deput was 11 million hryvnias.

Itʼs about three plots of land in the Kyiv region, five apartments in the capital, two non-residential premises, as well as Tesla and Mercedes-Benz cars.

In order to hide the existence of this property, the MP issued the majority of it to close relatives, retaining the right to dispose of it in full. According to Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Klochka faces from 5 to 10 years of imprisonment.