The General Staff: Over the past day, the Russians lost 32 armored vehicles and 47 artillery systems. The situation at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have lost approximately 980 servicemen (killed and wounded), five tanks, 32 armored fighting vehicles, 47 artillery systems, four rocket salvo systems, two air defense systems, 51 BpLA operational tactical level, 73 units of automobile equipment and tanks and four units of special equipment.

The total losses of the Russians in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion can be viewed in the infographic of the General Staff below:

In addition, during the past 24 hours, Air Defense Forces aircraft and units of missile forces struck the enemyʼs radar station, two ammunition depots and 17 Russian military concentration areas.

The situation at the front

During the past day, 95 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out six missile and 80 air strikes, carried out 127 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

At night, the Russians once again attacked Ukraine with ten Shahed drones. Ukrainian air defense destroyed all drones.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 attacks in the Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Berestove areas of the Kharkiv region, as well as in the Stelmakhivka region of the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled four attacks in the Novosadove and Torske districts of the Donetsk region and Serebryansky forestry in the Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military repelled 21 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), Verkhnyokamyanske, Nove, Rozdolivka, Ivanivsky, Stupochky, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka (Donetsk region).

In the Avdiivka region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, and Netailove in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven attempts by the enemy to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops in the Kostyantynivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine regions of the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 19 times in the Staromayorsk district of the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Ukrainian military twice.