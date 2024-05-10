The Russians attacked Kharkiv with missiles, and the south — with drones. How many Shahed were shot down by the Armed Forces

Last night, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with attack drones and missiles. This was reported in the morning by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk.

The enemy launched 10 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea and two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region.

Units of mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces destroyed all 10 attack UAVs within the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

At 03:20, the occupiers attacked Kharkiv — three houses caught fire, 12 more were damaged. Two people were injured: an 11-year-old child and a 72-year-old woman. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synyehubov.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode