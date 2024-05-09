The President approved the extension of martial law and mobilization until August 11

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed laws on the continuation of general mobilization and martial law in Ukraine.

This information is contained in the cards of draft laws No. 11234 and No. 11235.

Accordingly, the term of the special legal regime was extended by 90 days — until August 11, 2024. This is already the eleventh extension from February 24, 2022.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, martial law has been imposed in Ukraine and general mobilization has been announced, and conscripts are prohibited from leaving the country, except for certain exceptions.