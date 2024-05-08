The Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and general mobilization until August 11

At its meeting on May 8, the Verkhovna Rada voted to extend martial law and general mobilization throughout Ukraine.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

The corresponding presidential decrees No. 11234 and No. 11235 were approved by 339 and 336 votes, respectively.

Martial law and general mobilization were extended for 90 days — until August 11, 2024. This is already the eleventh such vote.

