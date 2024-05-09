Zelensky again changed the commander of the Special Operations Forces. The Hero of Ukraine Oleksandr Trepak became him

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Colonel Serhii Lupanchuk from the post of commander of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) and appointed Brigadier General Oleksandr Trepak in his place.

This is stated in presidential decrees No. 313/2024 and No. 314/2024.

Lupachuk worked in the post for almost six months — he was appointed on November 3, 2023. Prior to that, Viktor Khorenko managed the SOF.

Oleksandr Trepak is a Hero of Ukraine, he was the commander of the Kirovohrad 3rd Special Forces Regiment, later appointed Chief of Staff — Deputy Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.