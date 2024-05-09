The deputy head of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy was sent to custody. He is suspected of seizing state land

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) chose a preventive measure for the Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine — detention until July 7 with the possibility of paying a bail of more than 20 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the press service of HACC.

Although HACC does not name the suspect, it follows from the details of the case that it is the deputy minister of Mykola Solsky, Markiyan Dmytrasevich. He is involved in a criminal case about taking possession of state land.

In case of bail, a number of procedural obligations will be applied to the suspect. Among other things, he will not be allowed to leave Kyiv without the permission of the prosecutor/judge and communicate with witnesses. He must also submit documents for traveling abroad, appear in court on every summons and wear an electronic bracelet.

The Anti-Corruption Center writes that, according to the investigation, Dmytrasevich was involved in the alleged scheme by the Minister of Agrarian Policy Solskyi. In conversations, Dmytrosevich introduced himself as "Markian from Mykola Solsky".

What preceded

On April 23, the Minister of Agricultural Policy Mykola Solsky was suspected of illegally taking over state land worth 291 million hryvnias and attempting to take over another 190 million hryvnias. He faces up to 12 years in prison. He was remanded in custody, but on April 26 Solsky was bailed.

His deputy, Markiyan Dmytrasevich, could not be informed of the suspicion on the same day, because he was on a business trip in Brussels from April 22 to 28. On April 29, Dmytrasevich returned to Ukraine.

According to Minister Solsky, the case concerns 2017-2018, when he was a lawyer and did not hold a public office. He claims that it is a dispute between state-owned enterprises and the ATO military over land that was given to the latter in possession in accordance with the law.