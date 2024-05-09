The US House of Representatives voted against the resignation of Speaker Johnson

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly rejected Republican Marjorie Taylor Greenʼs attempt to remove Mike Johnson from the post of speaker.
Reuters and The Hill write about it.
359 congressmen (including 163 Democrats) voted against Johnsonʼs resignation. 11 Republicans and 32 Democrats supported the resignation. Seven more abstained.
"I am grateful to my colleagues for the confidence shown to defeat this misguided effort. I hope this is the end of the murder personified that is characteristic of the current Congress,” Johnson responded.
- On March 22, congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green from the Republican Party filed a motion to remove Mike Johnson from the position of speaker of the US House of Representatives.
- The Democrats said that they are ready to "save" Johnson from resignation, if he puts aid to Ukraine to a vote. On April 20, the House of Representatives voted for almost $61 billion in military aid to Ukraine.