The US House of Representatives voted against the resignation of Speaker Johnson

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly rejected Republican Marjorie Taylor Greenʼs attempt to remove Mike Johnson from the post of speaker.

Reuters and The Hill write about it.

359 congressmen (including 163 Democrats) voted against Johnsonʼs resignation. 11 Republicans and 32 Democrats supported the resignation. Seven more abstained.

"I am grateful to my colleagues for the confidence shown to defeat this misguided effort. I hope this is the end of the murder personified that is characteristic of the current Congress,” Johnson responded.