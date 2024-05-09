Most customers of the bankrupt FTX crypto exchange will get their money back with interest

Almost all customers of the bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange will get their money back.

This is reported by CNBC with reference to court documents.

According to FTX estimates, it owes creditors almost $11.2 billion. The company stated that it is ready to distribute between creditors $14.5-16.3 billion. The exchange received these funds by selling a number of assets, including the exchangeʼs venture capital investments and other investments of the Alameda hedge fund.

Customers whose claims are $50 000 or less (and about 98%) will receive approximately 118% of the amount owed.

This payment plan still has to be approved by the court.