It was possible to return 11 children from the occupied part of the Kherson region to Ukraine

Another 11 children, including two orphan girls aged 10 and 13, were brought to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson regional military administration, reported this.

It was also possible to return nine children who have parents or one of them. These are five girls and four boys aged from 1 to 16 years.

All children are safe now. Doctors and psychologists work with them. Since the beginning of 2024, 78 children from the occupied part of the Kherson region have been returned to Ukraine. The Save Ukraine organization, the guardianship and guardianship authorities, as well as the childrenʼs services of the region and the childrenʼs parents worked on the return of the children.