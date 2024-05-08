This yearʼs April became the warmest in all the years of observations. Nature breaks records for 11 months in a row

Mankind experienced the warmest April in the entire history of observations, as well as all previous 11 months, which one after another set new temperature records. Although this is unusual, a similar streak of monthly global temperature records already occurred in 2015-2016.

This was reported by the European Union Climate Change Monitoring Service.

In particular, April 2024 turned out to be hotter than any previous April worldwide. The average air temperature for the month above the earthʼs surface was +15.03 °C, which is 0.14 °C higher than the previous record in April 2016 and 0.67 °C higher than the average April temperature from 1991 to 2020.

The average April temperature was 1.58 °C higher than the average of the pre-industrial period of 1850-1900.

At the same time, the average global temperature over the past 12 months has also become the highest in the entire history of observations. It is 0.73 °C higher than the average for 1991-2020 and 1.61 °C for 1850-1900. Scientists associate changes in the climate with the El Nino weather phenomenon.

In April 2024, the global mean ocean surface temperature was +21.04 ℃, the highest for this month, but below the record temperature in March of +21.07 °C.