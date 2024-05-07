Three Babel materials were shortlisted for the “Honor of the Profession” competition

The jury and the selection committee of the "Honor of the Profession" professional journalism competition announced the shortlist of finalists in six main nominations and five special nominations. This year, they chose the finalists from 1 240 materials from publications such as Babel, Radio Svoboda, hromadske.ua, Svoi, and many others.

Three materials by Babel journalists were included in the list in the following nominations:

Nomination "Best news coverage of a high-profile event" — Hanna Mamonova: "What was happening in Hroza before the Russian missile hit it. And how the Mamon brothers, whom SBU considers adjusters, became collaborators — reconstruction";

Nomination "Best news coverage of a high-profile event" — Oleksandr Myasyshchev: "On the night of June 1, people died in Kyiv due to a closed shelter. The presidentʼs office blames Klitschko for this, the mayor blames the president, and a guard sits in the pretrial detention center. We will explain who he is and why communism is here."

Nomination "The best article on the subject of compliance with professional standards and journalistic ethics during the war" — Oleksandr Myasyshchev: "Ukrainian journalists made the "Canadian expert" Fikret Shabanov a YouTube star. In fact, he is not Canadian and not an expert, but a conspiracy theorist who believes in a Celtic conspiracy and the fictional country of Lemuria (thatʼs a pain)."

The full list of finalists is here.

The awarding ceremony of the fifteenth "Honor of the Profession" competition will take place this year on May 30.