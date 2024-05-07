”Azov” fighter Nazarii “Hrinka” Hryntsevych died at the front

The youngest defender of Mariupol, "Azov" fighter Nazar Hryntsevych with the call sign "Hrinka", died at the front. He turned 21 on March 10.

This was reported by the deputy commander of the "Azov" brigade, Major Mykyta Nadtochiy with the call sign "Raz-dva".

Together with his brothers, "Hrinka" held the defense of "Azovstal" for three months, was captured by the Russians and after his release returned to the army. Then he continued his service in his native brigade as the commander of the "Contact 12" special forces group.

"Hrinka" became famous thanks to a viral video from the basements of "Azovstal", in an address to Ukrainians he then said: "Love your mother, eat porridge and love Ukraine."

Clippings from his numerous interviews began to be published on social networks in memory of Hryntsevych.