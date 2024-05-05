The Russians attacked the center of Kharkiv with aerial bombs, 14 people were injured

In the afternoon of May 5, Russian troops attacked the center of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.

This is written by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, and the State Emergency Service.

The Shevchenkiv district of the city was under attack. The occupiers hit the private sector between the houses, damaged apartment buildings and cars.

Medics are currently providing assistance to 10 injured people.

At the site of one of the hits, dry grass caught fire, rescuers extinguished the fire. At another address, rescuers helped the residents of one of the houses to get out by unlocking the front door.

Updated at 6:45 p.m. The Kharkiv Prosecutorʼs Office started an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to law enforcement officers, the Russians hit the city with three UMPB D30-SN.

Later, the prosecutorʼs office specified that the number of victims had increased to 14.