NATO has confidentially and without official communications identified at least two "red lines" along which direct intervention in Ukraineʼs war with Russia is possible.

La Repubblica writes about it.

Currently, the Alliance does not have operational plans that provide for sending people, but there are only assessments of possible contingency plans in case third parties are involved in the war, the publication emphasizes.

The first "red line" is direct or indirect third-party participation in the war against Ukraine, for example, Belarus. In particular, in the event of a breakthrough on the northwestern border, because it would "create a corridor between Kyiv and Belarus."

"Then Minsk would be directly involved in the military conflict. His troops and arsenal would be crucial for Moscow. And this circumstance could only intensify the defense in favor of Ukraine," writes La Repubblica.

The second "red line" is a military provocation against the Baltic states, Poland or a targeted attack on Moldova. This is not necessarily an invasion, so it can also be a military strike to test the reaction of the West.

In particular, it can be an attempt to test the ability to react in the phase of "possible confusion", that is, during the elections to the European Parliament and the election of the US president.

"It is vital for Western leaders to send a clear message to Volodymyr Putin: it is one thing to penetrate deep into the eastern territories, another thing is to conquer the capital or involve third countries in the war. In other words: Ukraine cannot lose, and the Atlantic Alliance is ready to intervene directly to avoid the collapse of Kyiv," the newspaper writes.