The Patriot system from Germany will arrive in Ukraine no earlier than the end of June

The Patriot air defense system, which Germany is going to hand over to Ukraine, will arrive at the Defense Forces no earlier than the end of June.

The New York Times writes about it with reference to its own sources.

The publication noted that 70 Ukrainian soldiers will undergo training at a base in East Germany — it will last six weeks. This is a much faster course, as the German military usually completes it in six to nine months.

After completing the training, the German military usually takes about two days to transport the huge missile launchers, radar and other parts to a logistics center in Poland and hand them over to the Ukrainian side for transport across the border.

It is expected that the new Patriot system will arrive in Ukraine no earlier than the end of June. The delivery of these air defense systems may coincide with the delivery of F-16 fighter jets, the NYT suggests.

According to a high-ranking Spanish official, missiles for the Patriot from Spain arrived in Poland on April 30 and will soon be transferred to the Ukrainian front.