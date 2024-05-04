During the night, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 13 out of 13 Russian drones

On the night of May 4, Russian troops from the Belgorod region attacked Ukraine with 13 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs and four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk.

Air Force units and mobile fire groups destroyed 13 attack UAVs in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.