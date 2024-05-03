Zelensky says that the exchange of prisoners “all for all” is possible even before the end of the war

The exchange of prisoners in the format "all for all" is possible not only after the end of the war, but also within the framework of the Peace Summit.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a speech to border guards in Khmelnytskyi.

"It is desirable to exchange "everyone for everyone". All adequate countries support this track. We have exchanges going on. They are slower than expected. Iʼll tell you in which case the track "all on all" is capable. Some will say skeptically: "Only after the end of the war." Because this is one of the conditions for ending the war. I think we have an opportunity to try to do it earlier. There is a practical platform — the Peace Summit on June 15-16," the president said.

According to Zelenskyi, Ukraine has three priority issues at the summit:

energy and nuclear safety;

free navigation and non-blocking of the seas;

the exchange of "all for all" and the return of Ukrainian children who were forcibly deported to Russia.

Global Peace Summit

The first Global Peace Summit for Ukraine, which will be held on June 15-16 in the Swiss city of Bürgenstock.

Switzerland has invited more than 160 delegations from all over the world to the summit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. Switzerland believes that different views on the path to peace in Ukraine are vital, so the participation of a wide range of states and their contribution to the discussion will be crucial to achieving these goals.

The Presidentʼs Office added that the summit will be devoted to the development of a framework to stimulate the future peace process.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, believes that it makes no sense to invite Russia to the Peace Summit in Switzerland, as it cannot be guaranteed that it will act in good faith. The Swiss government stated that "at this stage" they do not plan to invite Russia, but Russiaʼs participation is considered mandatory for achieving peace.