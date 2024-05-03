The Russians hit Kharkiv. There are victims

Russian troops hit the private center of Kharkiv. Preliminary, it is known about one dead woman of retirement age.

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov.

It is also known about at least one victim. According to Terekhov, several houses have been destroyed, and there may still be people under the rubble. A search and rescue operation is underway.

The National Police clarifies that the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv was under attack. Earlier, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb, a two-story building was on fire.