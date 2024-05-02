The 115th brigade denies its responsibility for the collapse of the defense of Ocheretyne

115 separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denies the statement of the founder of DeepState, Roman Pohorily, that their brigade is responsible for the "collapse of the defense in the area of Ocheretyne".

"The accusations made by Roman Pohorily are false. Who is guilty or not guilty is determined exclusively by the commission based on the results of the investigation," the press service of the brigade said.

It was noted there that this information was picked up by the Russian media, writing that the 115th brigade allegedly "suddenly left its positions on its own accord and fled."

The brigade explains that it occupied a defensive line in front of settlements from Ocheretyne to Keramik. There, the enemy made 20-30 strikes every day with anti-aircraft missiles, shelled with artillery, mortars, a large number of FPV drones, as well as drops, in particular with a chemical substance. This eliminated a certain number of positions along with personnel.

"Nevertheless, all the fighters of the 115th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who were in positions, did not run away, they fought with the enemyʼs force, which exceeded our forces by 10-15 times, protecting every meter of Ukrainian land. Thereby, they provided an opportunity, holding the enemy, to secure the brigade in more advantageous positions, on the approaches to the outskirts of the settlement of Ocheretyne, to protect the settlement and to enable another fresh brigade to enter the battle, which replaced the 115th OMBr for further protection of the settlement of Ocheretyne. emphasized the brigade.

Also, the brigade explains that the enemy, despite the loss, threw more and more forces into the assault. "If earlier he used assault groups of up to 5 servicemen, then in our direction he used up to 15 servicemen in one assault group, and such groups went in two or three directions," the press service explains.

The OMbr claims that not a single full-time unit of the 115th brigade of the Armed Forces did not leave their positions or run away, as reported by the Russian mass media, but heroically held the defense.

Currently, a commission is working on these events. An official investigation is ongoing, after its completion a detailed comment on the events near Ocheretyn will be provided.

What Roman Pohorily said

On April 25, the co-founder and analyst of the DeepState platform, Roman Pohorily, said the following in an interview with Radio NV: "You canʼt hide it anymore — there are comments, in particular, from fighters of other units, adjacent brigades, who held positions next to this brigade. They note that these cases were systematic: abandonment of positions, some strange actions. And strange actions took place in the Ocheretyne district. The previous brigade held these positions, prepared them for itself, they were lined up. They knew their places, inflicted damage on the enemy, did not let him go, and held these positions. Then the 115th brigade entered, and some incomprehensible maneuvers on the part of the enemy began, and the front failed. [...] Responsibility and control over all these processes is borne directly by the command of the brigade, there are a lot of questions for him. It is necessary to clarify the situation, to avoid any specific conclusions, because without understanding the situation, you cannot find answers."

What about Ocheretyne?

On May 2, the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSU, Nazar Voloshin, said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine that Russian troops managed to break through and gain a foothold in Ocheretiny in Donetsk region. However, the part of the village where the Russians are standing is under fire control of the Ukrainian troops — the fighting continues.