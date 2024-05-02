The Estonian MP came from Tallinn to Kyiv by bicycle. Thatʼs how he collected money to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Estonian MP, member of the Riigikogu State Defense Commission and the "Ukraine-Estonia" parliamentary group Kristo Enn Vaga arrived on a bicycle from Tallinn to Kyiv to raise money for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Estonian parliamentarian told about this in Kh.

"Cycled from Tallinn to Kyiv to show that the war is only a bike ride away and to show support for the defenders," Vaga captioned a photo from Independence Square in Kyiv.

He thanked everyone who supported him during this journey and those who have already donated. The parliamentarian called to support the Ukrainian army by making a donation on the website.

Donations are collected together with the organization NAFO — the money will go towards the purchase of the necessary four-wheel drive vehicles and FPV drones.

So far, donors have transferred €29 916, the specified collection goal is €50 000.