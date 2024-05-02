Russia destroyed and damaged almost 2 000 cultural objects in Ukraine

As of April 25, 1 987 cultural institutions were affected by Russian attacks. Of them, 324 were destroyed (16.3%).
Such statistics were published by the Ministry of Culture on May 2.
Losses of state-owned cultural institutions amounted to 30 objects (12% of the number of institutions of the basic network of the national level), of communal ownership — 1 957 objects (6% of the number of institutions of the basic network of the local level).
Most often, club establishments suffered destruction — 48.2% of all cultural establishments that suffered.
In general, the following were affected:
- club establishments — 958;
- libraries — 708;
- art education institutions — 153;
- museums and galleries — 114;
- theaters, cinemas and philharmonics — 36;
- parks, zoos, nature reserves — 15;
- circuses — 3.
Club facilities, libraries, museums, theaters, philharmonics, art schools and colleges in 281 territorial communities were destroyed.
The most frequent attacks occurred in institutions of Donetsk (83%), Kharkiv (55.4%), Sumy (54.9%) and Mykolaiv (44.2%) regions.