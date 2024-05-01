Tanu Muino will direct the number of alyona alyona & Jerry Heil at Eurovision

The most famous Ukrainian music video director Tanu Muino became the producer of Ukraineʼs number on the main stage of Europe. Already on May 7, alyona alyona & Jerry Heil will perform the song Teresa & Maria in the first semi-final of "Eurovision-2024" at number 5.
This is reported by the public broadcaster.
Tanu Muino is one of the most famous Ukrainian video makers. In Ukraine, she became popular with videos for MONATIK for the tracks "Kruzhyt", Vitamin D, UVLYUVT and "Love it rhythm", as well as his joint composition with Nadia Dorofeeva "Gluboko".
Muinoʼs portfolio includes music videos for Lil Nas X, Rosalía, Cardi B, Katy Perry, The Weeknd and Post Malone, Harry Styles, and British artist Yungblud. In January 2023, British singer Sam Smith released a video for Iʼm Not Here To Make Friends, directed by Tanu Muino. She also shot a music video for Jennifer Lopez.
- The 68th Eurovision Song Contest, in which representatives of 37 countries will take part, will take place in May in the Swedish city of Malmö. Eurovision 2024 semi-finals will be held at Malmö Arena on May 7 and 9, the grand final of the competition will be held on Saturday, May 11.