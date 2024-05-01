In April, Ukraine exported a record volume of products — surpassing the indicators of February 2022

In April, Ukraine exported a record volume of products since the full-scale invasion of Russia — more than 13 million tons, surpassing the figures of February 2022. In monetary terms, exports reached $3.3 billion in April.

This was reported by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, the Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

Svyrydenko added that in April Ukraine exported 1.3 million tons more than in March, and in general more than it managed to export in February 2022. Together with the increase in production volumes and the attraction of investments in the real sector, this will contribute to the development of the Ukrainian economy.

The growth of export indicators was influenced by the opening of an alternative sea corridor in the summer of 2023 — this allows Ukraine to export, in particular, grain and metal. Also, the development of Ukrainian exports is supported by the Unity ship insurance program — thanks to this, insurance rates on the commercial market have halved.

In addition, it was possible to increase exports thanks to the expansion of the capacity of the " Solidarity Paths ", primarily with Moldova and Romania, as well as the improvement of the conditions for transporting goods by rail to the Danube ports.