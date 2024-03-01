In February, Ukraine exported a record amount of cargo through the sea corridor

In February, a record volume of cargo was exported through the Ukrainian sea corridor — 8 million tons. The total volume of exports since the beginning of the "grain corridor" reached 28 million tons.

This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

"The cargo turnover of the ports of Greater Odesa in the shortest month of the year was 8 million tons, of which 5.2 million were products of Ukrainian farmers. These are record export figures not only through the Ukrainian corridor, but also during the full-scale invasion," he wrote.

At the same time, exports through the Black Sea ports are gradually approaching pre-war indicators, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

He clarified that the volume of exports since the start of the corridor has reached 28 million tons, 19 million of which are grain and oil. Cargo was headed to 42 countries.

Today, more than 90% of all agricultural exports go through the ports of Great Odesa and the Danube.