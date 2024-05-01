Kozlovsky, the expositor of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was informed of another suspicion

The former head of the Central Department of Food Supply of the Rear of the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was informed of another suspicion — this time of declaring false information.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the former official of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Kozlovskyi deliberately entered notoriously inaccurate information into the declaration for 2022. In the "Monetary assets" section, he displayed cash for a total amount of more than UAH 2 million, but according to the annual declaration he submitted for 2020, he and his family members had no monetary assets in the form of cash.

According to the State Register of Taxpayers, the total income of the suspect and his family members for 2021 and 2022 is UAH 1.70 million.

At the same time, the suspect and his family membersʼ living expenses for this period amount to UAH 1.74 million. This indicates the financial inability to save the funds declared for 2022 in the total amount of UAH 2 076 175.40.

Earlier, the same exhibitor was notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment for almost UAH 58 million (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The suspect was remanded in custody. At the prosecutorʼs request, the illegally acquired assets will be seized.