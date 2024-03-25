A preventive measure was chosen for the expositor of the Logistics of the Armed Forces. He is suspected of illegal enrichment of UAH 58 million

The court imposed a preventive measure on the former head of the Central Department of Food Supply of the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who is suspected of illegal enrichment for almost 58 million hryvnias.

The Communications Adviser of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Tetyana Sapyan announced this on the air of the telethon.

He was remanded in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of six million hryvnias. The prosecution demanded a bail of 60 million hryvnias.

The investigation established that during 2022-2023, the ex-head actively bought up property, namely: a Toyota car, an apartment in Kyiv, 53 plots of land, a regional base for special medical purposes in Khmelnytskyi region with a total area of 2 022 square meters. Itʼs also about the complex of the Khmelnytskyi State Experimental Prosthetic and Orthopedic Enterprise, which was purchased by enterprises controlled by the official.

The acquired property exceeds the suspectʼs income. He was detained on March 21.