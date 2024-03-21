SBI detained a former high-ranking official of the Armed Forces for illegal enrichment of almost UAH 58 million

Detectives of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) detained the former head of the Central Department of Food Supply of the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on suspicion of illegal enrichment for almost 58 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the press services of SBI and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the ex-head actively bought up property in 2022-2023. It is about a Toyota car, an apartment in Kyiv, 53 land plots, a regional base for special medical purposes in Khmelnytskyi region with a total area of 2 022 square meters.

All this far exceeds the manʼs official income. He is detained. He faces up to 10 years in prison.