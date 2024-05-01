This yearʼs April in Kyiv became one of the warmest in the last 144 years

This yearʼs April in Kyiv became the third warmest in the rating of observations for 144 years. The average monthly air temperature in April in the capital amounted to +12.8 °C, which is 2.8 °C above the climatic norm.
This was reported by the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevsky.
The coldest month was April 20, when the minimum temperature dropped to -0.2 °C in the morning. And the warmest was on April 2, when the maximum temperature rose to +26.9 °C and set a temperature record.
In total, 13 temperature records were set in Kyiv from April 1 to 11.
