New temperature records were set in Kyiv — April 10 was the warmest since 1973

Three temperature records were set in Kyiv on April 10, the Borys Sreznevskyi Central Geophysical Observatory reported.

The minimum air temperature in the capital turned out to be the warmest for this day, because it did not drop below +14.1 °C. The previous record value of 2016 was exceeded by 1.3 °С.

The maximum air temperature reached +26 °C, which is 1.9 °C higher than the previous record of 1973.

The average daily air temperature turned out to be the highest during the observation period for this day and reached +20.6 °С, which exceeded the previous record of 2016 by 2.9 °С, and the climatic norm — by 12.1 °С.