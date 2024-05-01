The Russians again attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles. Three people were killed

At night, several explosions rang out in Odesa during an air raid alert. The Russians hit the city with ballistic missiles. Three people died, and three others were injured. There is damage to civil infrastructure.

This was reported by the mayor of Odesa Hennadii Trukhanov.

An air raid alert was announced in the Odesa region at 11:27 p.m. The Air Force warned about the threat of using ballistics from the south. Information about the explosions appeared within a few minutes. The alarm was lifted at 00:17.

As a result of the night attack, residential buildings were damaged: windows and doors were broken. According to him, the operative headquarters of the district administration will start work on the spot in the morning.

"Dear Odesa citizens! You see that the enemy has begun ʼsacred datesʼ. For the second day in a row, he launches ballistics at us. I am asking you to respond as quickly as possible to the air warning signals and move promptly to safe places. This is very important for preserving your life and health," Trukhanov addressed the townspeople.