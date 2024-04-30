Latvia informed about a new package of military aid to Ukraine. Air defense equipment and drones will enter there

Latvia approved the provision of a new batch of military aid to Ukraine. It will include anti-aircraft guns and drones.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of the country Evika Silinia in her X accounts.

According to her, it is about the transfer of NBS anti-aircraft installations, tactical unmanned surveillance systems and other important equipment and technical means.

"This will help to improve both air defense and intelligence capabilities of Ukraine," said Silinya.

She added that Latvia allocates approximately 0.25% of its GDP per year to support Ukraine.