Latvia will hand Ukraine a new package of military aid and drones worth one million euros

Latvia will send drones of its own production to Ukraine for a total amount of one million euros.

This was reported by Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinia at a joint press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal.

"We are working with Latvian entrepreneurs to develop the drone industry in Latvia. Currently, cargoes to Ukraine with Latvian-made drones are being assembled in order to deliver them in the near future," she emphasized.

The Prime Minister added that as part of the Drone Coalition in 2024, Latvia plans to allocate at least €10 million for the purchase of drones.

Silinia also spoke about a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth €22.2 million, planned for April. It will contain ammunition, explosives and weapons, as well as transport, personal and auxiliary equipment.

In addition, Latvia will allocate approximately €10 million for the purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukraine within the framework of the Czech initiative.

Taking into account the April package, Latvian military aid to Ukraine will reach €392 million, and total support to Ukraine will reach €850 million. In 2024, support to Ukraine will exceed €200 million, military aid will amount to approximately €112 million, or almost 0.25% of Latviaʼs GDP.