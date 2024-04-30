In Ukraine, the medical examination procedure for prospective adoptive parents is being simplified

The Ministry of Health is introducing a new digital product — a medical report on the results of a medical examination of a candidate for family forms of education.

The press service of the Ministry of Health writes about this.

Previously, such a medical opinion could be obtained only in paper form after an examination by five doctors and obtaining a certificate of registration in psychoneurological and narcological dispensaries.

The updated process means that the family doctor or therapist will coordinate the examination and refer the patient to specialist doctors if necessary. The process will be recorded in the electronic health care system (EHS).

Based on the results of the examination, the family doctor will create a digital medical opinion in the system. This should speed up the process, reduce bureaucracy and red tape for prospective adopters, guardians/custodians, foster parents, foster parents and foster carers.

The government is also working on optimizing the process of annual examination of orphans and children deprived of parental care, in particular, on the implementation of a digital medical report for them.