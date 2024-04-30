The Russians shelled Kharkiv with aerial bombs. There is a dead and wounded

Russian aviation hit Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. There are hits on civilian infrastructure in the Kholodnohirskyi and Kyivsky districts of the city.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synyehubov and the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov.

"The shots were recorded near the park zone," Terekhov noted.

According to preliminary information, as a result of the strikes, one person died, seven were injured.

The authorities warn of the threat of repeated launches and urge to stay in shelter until the alarm is lifted.