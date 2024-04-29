SBU declared the suspicion to the general director of the manufacturing company “Kalibr” missiles

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to Farid Abdrakhmanov, the general director of the Russian company "Research Design Bureau ʼNovatorʼ", which is the main manufacturer of the “Kalibr” cruise missiles.

This was reported in the press service of SBU.

According to the investigation, Abdrakhmanov took a direct part in the preparation and implementation of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine.

For this purpose, he organized serial production and uninterrupted deliveries of missile weapons for the occupying groups of the aggressor country. In the future, the Russians massively used "Kalibr" for strikes on Ukraine.

The main targets of the enemy were the objects of civil and critical infrastructure of our state, in particular residential buildings, hospitals and energy generating enterprises.

Investigators informed Abdrakhmanov of the suspicion of planning, preparing, unleashing and waging an aggressive war. The article provides from 10 to 15 years of imprisonment.