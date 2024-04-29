Reuters: Telegram mistakenly blocked the chatbots of GUR, SBU and “YeVoroh”

The Telegram company, which owns the messenger of the same name, commented on the blocking of the official bots of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Security Service (SBU) and the “eVoroh” bot from the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

An unnamed Telegram employee told Reuters that the bots were “temporarily disabled due to an error” but were later “restored.” He did not provide any additional details. The nature of the error is unknown.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov did not officially comment on this situation.