The chatbots of GUR, SBU and the Ministry of Digital Transformation have resumed their work in Telegram

The chatbots of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), as well as the bot from the Ministry of Digital Transformation "eVoroh" are working again in Telegram.
This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.
The Center warned that the Russians could create pseudobots and doppelgangers to spread disinformation or collect user data. To check chatbots, please use dovidka.info/botcheker.
Main Intelligence Bot — @gur_official_bot;
The Digital Transformationʼs bot "eVoroh" — @evorog_bot;
SBU — @stop_russian_war_bot.
- In the evening of April 20, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Telegram blocked a number of official bots that opposed Russiaʼs military aggression. GUR bots, SBU bots, and the eVoroh bot of the Ministry of Digital Transformation were unavailable — with their help, it was possible to report on the movement of Russian equipment. Also, the "Freedom of Russia" legion stated that Telegram blocked their bot as well.
- GUR called the blocking "unfounded" and contrary to the rules and public statements of Telegram management.
- On April 24, the founder of Telegram Pavel Durov said that Apple approached him with a request to block certain news or propaganda channels for iPhone users with Ukrainian SIM cards. According to him, "changes are inevitable" because Telegram must consider requests from the App Store to remain available to users. He did not say what exactly the changes are about, which channels will be blocked and according to what principle.