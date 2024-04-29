The chatbots of GUR, SBU and the Ministry of Digital Transformation have resumed their work in Telegram

The chatbots of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), as well as the bot from the Ministry of Digital Transformation "eVoroh" are working again in Telegram.

This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

The Center warned that the Russians could create pseudobots and doppelgangers to spread disinformation or collect user data. To check chatbots, please use dovidka.info/botcheker.

Main Intelligence Bot — @gur_official_bot;

The Digital Transformationʼs bot "eVoroh" — @evorog_bot;

SBU — @stop_russian_war_bot.