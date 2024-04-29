Polish farmers unblocked the crossing point “Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne”

Polish farmers unblocked truck traffic at the “Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne” checkpoint. Registration and border crossing in two directions are carried out as usual.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU).

At the same time, grain trucks will not be allowed to enter Poland, only in transit.

At this time, there is no accumulation of trucks on the Polish side, drivers are following "eCherha" when leaving Ukraine.

It was the only checkpoint so far where the protest of Polish farmers continued. The other day, they unblocked the “Dorohusk-Yahodyn” checkpoint, where the protest had been going on since February 9.