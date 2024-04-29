Polish farmers unblocked the crossing point “Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne”

Polish farmers unblocked truck traffic at the “Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne” checkpoint. Registration and border crossing in two directions are carried out as usual.
This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU).
At the same time, grain trucks will not be allowed to enter Poland, only in transit.
At this time, there is no accumulation of trucks on the Polish side, drivers are following "eCherha" when leaving Ukraine.
It was the only checkpoint so far where the protest of Polish farmers continued. The other day, they unblocked the “Dorohusk-Yahodyn” checkpoint, where the protest had been going on since February 9.
- From November 2023, Poles periodically block checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. Polish transporters, and then farmers, have been obstructing the movement of trucks for varying lengths of time, demanding from their authorities and the European Union to improve working conditions and preferences. They are asking for a ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine that do not meet EU standards, the return of the permit system for Ukrainian transporters, subsidies for fertilizers, compensation for excise duty on fuel, payment of subsidies, and have other demands that have nothing to do with Ukraine.
- On March 28, 2024, the governments of Ukraine and Poland discussed the unblocking of borders for agricultural products and have a common vision in solving this issue.