The General Staff informed about the loss of another 1 320 Russian soldiers. There were 131 clashes at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the estimated losses of the Russians as of April 29, 2024 and spoke about the current situation at the front. During the past day, April 28, 131 combat clashes took place.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 6 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Berestove (Kharkiv region) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk region).

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of Kopanky, Novoserhiivka (Kharkiv region); Makiivka, Nevske, Serebryansky Forestry (Luhansk region); Terny (Donetsk region).

In the Bakhmut direction, 29 attacks were repelled in the areas of Verkhnokamyanske, Vyimka, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Nove, Andriivka points of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 55 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Keramik, Arkhanhelske, Umanske, Sokil, Ocheretyne, Kalinove, Solovyove, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha and west of Semenivka points in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Vodyane, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses 15 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attacked defendersʼ positions 4 times in the districts of Staromayorske, Donetsk region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River, 5 times they attacked the positions of the defenders in the area of the settlement of Krynky in the Kherson region.

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 13 areas of enemy concentration, and missile forces struck one area of concentration of the occupiers and one enemy control point.

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, over the past day (April 28) the occupiers lost an estimated 1 320 soldiers (killed/wounded), six tanks, 16 armored vehicles and 37 artillery systems, a rocket salvo system, two air defense systems, 21 unmanned aerial vehicles, 44 vehicles and three units of special equipment.