More than 2,500 gambling sites have been blocked in Ukraine

According to the recommendations of law enforcement officers, more than 2,500 websites were blocked in Ukraine, which provided gambling and hosted online casino resources without the appropriate license.

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

As of April 2024, law enforcement officers are investigating more than 450 criminal offenses related to the illegal organization of gambling. 21 people were informed about the suspicion. Indictments against 72 people were sent to court, including seven against 68 members of criminal gangs.

In 2023, 169 offenses of this category were registered, and 74 people were notified of suspicion. 52 indictments against 97 people were sent to the court. More than 7,000 units of computer and other equipment were seized, about 500 searches and 700 reviews of addresses were conducted. Law enforcement officers managed to shut down ten casinos. Ten indictments against 42 members of criminal groups were sent to the court.

Proceedings have also been opened against a number of large companies involved in the organization and operation of illegal online casinos. In particular, an investigation into the legalization of 4.8 billion hryvnias of profits from illegal online gambling is ongoing.

In addition, a pre-trial investigation is ongoing regarding the sanctioned company, which, being under the control of structures and citizens of the Russian Federation, organized and conducted illegal bookmaking activities on the basis of the resources of an international bookmaker office.