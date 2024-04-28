The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Last day, the Russians lost 20 armored vehicles and 43 artillery systems. What is the situation at the front

Last day, 88 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled 13 attacks near Kislivka, Berestovo, Kopanki in the Kharkiv region, and Novoyehorivka and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near Nevsky, Serebryansk forestry in Luhansk region and Terni in Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks near Spirny, Vyimka, Ivanovsky, Klishchiivka, and Novy Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 35 attacks near Novokalynovo, Keramik, Umansky, and Netaylovo, Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian troops held back 13 attempts by the enemy to break through the defenses in the Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Vodyanyi, Paraskoviivka, and Pobeda districts of the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the districts of Staromayorsky, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia.

In total, the enemy launched 32 rockets, 64 airstrikes and 60 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Kharkiv Oblast, Luhansk Oblast, Donetsk Oblast and Kherson Oblast were hit by airstrikes last day. More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

At the same time, Ukrainian fighters continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian troops. According to the General Staff, over the past day, the Russians lost another 1,096 soldiers (killed and wounded), 11 tanks, 20 armored fighting vehicles, one air defense vehicle and other equipment.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 16 areas where enemy forces were concentrated. Units of the missile forces hit one control point and two radar stations of the enemy.